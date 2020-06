LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Britain will be flexible in agreeing a deal with the European Union after the Brexit transition phase in order to minimise any difficulties for business, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

“We will manage the adjustment required at the end of the transition period in a flexible and pragmatic way to minimise any challenges and to maximise all opportunities,” he told lawmakers. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)