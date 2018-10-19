Longer Brexit transition just an idea - UK PM May's spokeswoman

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - People should not overplay the idea of an extension to a Brexit transition period during which Britain would keep EU rules in place after it leaves the bloc, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday.

“We shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves. What we have is an idea, we haven’t got a detailed proposal by any stretch. We begin negotiations again next week and this is one of the ideas that will be explored,” she said.

The prospect of a longer transition has angered some lawmakers in May’s Conservative Party.

The spokeswoman said May would brief around 120 business leaders to update them on the progress of the talks via a teleconference on Friday. The leaders included representatives of RBS, Diageo and Tesco. (Reporting by William James Writing by Alistair Smout Editing by William Schomberg)