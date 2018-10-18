UK ministers have discussed extending Brexit transition -May's spokeswoman

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - British ministers have been discussing in recent weeks the idea of extending the country’s post-Brexit transition period, but the idea is not yet a formal proposal, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Thursday.
“This is an idea, it is not a formal proposal to change anything, it is something that we will talk to our European colleagues about,” the spokeswoman told reporters.
“This has been discussed between ministers in recent weeks.”
Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Writing by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill