FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 18, 2018 / 3:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK ministers have discussed extending Brexit transition -May's spokeswoman

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - British ministers have been discussing in recent weeks the idea of extending the country’s post-Brexit transition period, but the idea is not yet a formal proposal, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokeswoman said on Thursday.

“This is an idea, it is not a formal proposal to change anything, it is something that we will talk to our European colleagues about,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

“This has been discussed between ministers in recent weeks.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Writing by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.