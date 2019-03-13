UK PM May: EU clear there is no transition period without a deal

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - The European Union has been clear Britain cannot have a post-Brexit transition period without it being part of a broader exit deal, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

A group of lawmakers in May’s Conservatives have put forward a proposal which could be voted on later on Wednesday which effectively creates a transition period in return for a financial payment in the event of a no-deal exit.

Asked by a lawmaker whether she would back this proposal, May told parliamment: “The EU have made clear that they would not accept elements of what is in the current Withdrawal Agreement without them being in a withdrawal agreement.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)