Market News
March 13, 2019 / 12:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK PM May: EU clear there is no transition period without a deal

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - The European Union has been clear Britain cannot have a post-Brexit transition period without it being part of a broader exit deal, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

A group of lawmakers in May’s Conservatives have put forward a proposal which could be voted on later on Wednesday which effectively creates a transition period in return for a financial payment in the event of a no-deal exit.

Asked by a lawmaker whether she would back this proposal, May told parliamment: “The EU have made clear that they would not accept elements of what is in the current Withdrawal Agreement without them being in a withdrawal agreement.” (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below