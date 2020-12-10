Ahead of Brexit, miles of trucks stack up near southern English port

DOVER, England, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Trucks heading towards the English port of Dover were stacked up for miles on Thursday, just three weeks before Britain exits the European Union’s orbit, a Reuters photographer said.

Reuters pictures showed truck queues snaking into the night-time horizon. There was a queue ahead of the Eurotunnel freight entrance but the main queue was on the approach to the port terminal.

Logistics groups have reported surging demand from companies trying to bring parts, goods and food into the country before Britain leaves the EU’s single market and customs union, a move that is expected to cause even more disruption in January. (Reporting by Henry Nicholls, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Kate Holton)