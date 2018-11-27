UK PM May has no plans for bilateral with Trump at G20 -spokesman

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has no specific plans for a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the G20 meeting later this week, her spokesman said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Trump stoked concerns among some of May’s lawmakers about her Brexit deal by saying he thought it was good for the EU and may make trade between Washington and London more difficult.

May’s office disputed that, saying it would allow Britain to sign trade deals with countries throughout the world. (Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)