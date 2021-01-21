French state ready to help Eurostar, in talks with UK over matter - minister

PARIS (Reuters) - The French state is ready to help Eurostar - whose business has been hit hard by COVID-19 travel restrictions - and is in talks with the British government over the matter, French junior transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told a parliamentary hearing on Thursday.
Eurostar runs the London to Paris and London to Brussels rail services that go under the Channel Tunnel.
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta
