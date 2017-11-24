FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain has 10 days to deliver on all key Brexit issues-Tusk
November 24, 2017 / 5:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain has 10 days to deliver on all key Brexit issues-Tusk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Britain has only 10 days left to deliver on all three areas of its divorce terms with the European Union if London wants to start talks on a transition period after Brexit and a future relationship, the chairman of EU leaders Donald Tusk said.

“We need to see progress from UK within 10 days on all issues, including on Ireland,” Tusk tweeted on Friday after a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Brussels.

“Sufficient progress in Brexit talks at December council is possible but still a huge challenge,” he said on Twitter. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

