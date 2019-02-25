Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
EU's Tusk says Brexit delay would be "rational"

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Feb 25 (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday that delaying Brexit beyond the scheduled exit date of March 29 would be a “rational solution” as there was no majority in the British parliament to approve a divorce deal.

“I believe that in the situation we are in, an extension would be a rational decision but Prime Minister May still believes she will be able to avoid this scenario,” Tusk told a news conference in Egypt a day after seeing the British leader.

Tusk said May and he discussed “legal and political consequences of a possible extension” of Britain’s two-year limit on Brexit negotiations that expires on March 29. (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, Alastair Macdonald, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by John Stonestreet)

