FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ship insurer UK P&I Club sets up Netherlands hub due to Brexit
Sections
Featured
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Venezuela
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Interactive: Brexit and the City
THE ROAD TO BREXIT
Interactive: Brexit and the City
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2017 / 10:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Ship insurer UK P&I Club sets up Netherlands hub due to Brexit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background, spokeswoman)

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Specialist ship insurer UK P&I Club plans to set up a subsidiary in the Netherlands as a result of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, it said on Friday.

“Although the precise future trading relationship between the UK and the EU remains uncertain, we are putting arrangements in place that will allow the UK Club to continue to provide cover for our members regardless where their ships are registered,” Hugo Wynn-Williams, chief executive of UK P&I Club manager Thomas Miller, said in a statement.

A UK P&I spokeswoman declined to say which city had been chosen or to provide any details about whether staff would be moved.

There are 13 major global P&I (Protection and Indemnity) clubs, of which six are regulated in Britain and are estimated to account for over half the total market share of an industry that insures about 90 percent of the world’s ocean-going tonnage.

P&I clubs North and Standard said this week they would set up subsidiaries in Dublin.

Dublin, Luxembourg and Brussels have been most successful so far in wooing insurers setting up EU hubs.

But other P&I clubs along with other insurance firms are also considering the Netherlands, sources say.

The other three UK-regulated P&I clubs, Britannia, London and Steamship, have not yet announced their plans.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.