Brexit talks could still go either way, ball in UK court - EU diplomat

BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - British and European Union negotiators have still not bridged gaps on the three main issues standing in the way of a post-Brexit trade deal and the talks could still go either way, an EU diplomat said on Monday.

“Despite intensive negotiations until late last night, the gaps on level playing field, governance and fisheries are still not bridged. The outcome is still uncertain, it can still go both ways,” the diplomat said.

He was speaking after a briefing for EU member states’ ambassadors to Brussels by the bloc’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier.

“EU-UK negotiations have entered the endgame, time is running out quickly,” the diplomat said.

“The EU is ready to go the extra mile to agree on a fair, sustainable and balanced deal for citizens in the EU and UK. It is for the UK to chose between such a positive outcome or a no deal outcome.”