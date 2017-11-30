FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brexit is 'much ado about nothing' - Unicredit CEO
Sections
Featured
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
The wider image
The adoration of Kim Jong Un
Hezbollah emerges a winner from Mideast turmoil
Middle East
Hezbollah emerges a winner from Mideast turmoil
Canadian regulator ignored warnings on risky mortgages
Special Report
Canada
Canadian regulator ignored warnings on risky mortgages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2017 / 12:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Brexit is 'much ado about nothing' - Unicredit CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s exit from the European Union will not have a major impact on European Banks or London’s status as a major financial centre, the chief executive of Italian bank Unicredit told a conference on Thursday.

”Brexit is much ado about nothing,’ Jean Pierre Mustier told a Financial Times conference.

Mustier said regulators and authorities are likely to find practical solutions to the problems posed by Britain’s exit from the union, meaning there would be no ‘big revolution’ in the continent’s banking landscape.

“Let’s just be calm.” (Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Huw Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.