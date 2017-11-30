Brexit is 'much ado about nothing' - Unicredit CEO

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s exit from the European Union will not have a major impact on European Banks or London’s status as a major financial centre, the chief executive of Italian bank Unicredit told a conference on Thursday.

”Brexit is much ado about nothing,’ Jean Pierre Mustier told a Financial Times conference.

Mustier said regulators and authorities are likely to find practical solutions to the problems posed by Britain’s exit from the union, meaning there would be no ‘big revolution’ in the continent’s banking landscape.

“Let’s just be calm.” (Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Huw Jones)