U.S., UK reach new post-Brexit deal on air services

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The United States and United Kingdom on Wednesday reached a deal on a new open skies aviation agreement to govern air travel after Britain exits the European Union, the UK government said.

The UK said in a statement the deal “will guarantee the continuation of the vital transatlantic routes used by tens of millions of passengers a year, ensuring people can continue to travel easily between the UK and US and maintaining choice and good value travel.”

Without a deal, U.S. airline ownership rules could have posed an issue for some UK carriers.