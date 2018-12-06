Bonds News
December 6, 2018 / 3:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. derivatives regulator: 'Brexit' uncertainty poses 'substantial' market impact

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. derivatives regulator warned Thursday uncertainty over Britain’s exit from the European Union is having a ‘substantial’ impact on some U.S. entities and markets.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission warned the ongoing uncertainty about a Brexit outcome could create instability in the global derivatives market. In a statement, CFTC Chairman Christopher Giancarlo urged the EU and Britain to settle terms “in a manner that provides sufficient legal and regulatory certainty” to markets.

Britain has agreed a deal to leave the EU, but political analysts expect the deal to be voted down by the British parliament when put to a vote next week. Concerns over a no-deal Brexit have already hammered the pound and could cause dislocation in global markets, say analysts. (Reporting by Michelle Price Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.