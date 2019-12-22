Trump invites Britain's Johnson to the White House in new year -Sunday Times

Dec 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has invited British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to visit him in the White House in the new year, Britain's Sunday Times newspaper reported bit.ly/35N97uI.

The report added that Trump’s invitation to Johnson was made after the British prime minister’s recent election win. Formal discussions on the exact timing of Johnson’s visit are yet to held, the newspaper reported, citing Downing Street sources.

“Some potential dates have been floated in mid-January but nothing has yet been formally agreed. But it is clear that both sides want to make it happen some time in early 2020,” the report quoted a source close to the White House as saying. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)