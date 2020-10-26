Brexit decision entirely separate from U.S. election outcome says PM Johnson

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s decision on whether to agree a Brexit deal with the European Union is entirely separate to the outcome of the U.S. election next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

“The two things are entirely separate,” Johnson said, when asked about an Observer newspaper report that he was waiting to see the U.S. result before making a Brexit decision, and whether he was concerned about the prospect of a Joe Biden presidency. (Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)