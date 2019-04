WASHINGTON, April 3 (Reuters) - A so-called clean break between Britain and the European Union could help spur U.S. trade talks with the United Kingdom, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday.

If there was a clean “Brexit,” U.S.-UK talks might not have to wait two years, Kudlow told reporters at an event sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor news outlet. (Reporting by Jeff Mason Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Tim ahmann)