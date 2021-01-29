Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK's Johnson tells EU's Von Der Leyen of "grave" vaccine concerns

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his “grave concerns” to EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen on Friday over Brussels’ attempts to restrict the export of COVID-19 vaccines to Northern Ireland, his office said.

“The Prime Minister spoke to EU Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen this evening,” a spokesman for Johnson said in a statement.

“He expressed his grave concerns about the potential impact which the steps the EU has taken today on vaccine exports could have.” (Reporting by Andy Bruce and William James; Editing by Kate Holton)

