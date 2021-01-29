UK and Irish prime ministers talk over EU-N.Ireland vaccine row

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his concerns to Irish counterpart Micheál Martin over the European Union’s attempt to restrict COVID-19 vaccine exports to Northern Ireland, Johnson’s office said on Friday.

“The PM set out his concerns about the EU’s use of Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol and what these actions may mean for the two communities in Northern Ireland,” a spokesman for Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson also told Martin that the EU “must urgently clarify its intentions and what steps it plans to take to ensure its own commitments with regards to Northern Ireland are fully honoured,” the spokesman added. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kate Holton)