Healthcare

UK says seeks urgent answers from EU over vaccine moves

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it was urgently seeking answers from the European Union over its decision to restrict the export of COVID-19 vaccines to Northern Ireland.

“The UK Government is urgently seeking an explanation from the European Commission about the statements issued by the EU today and assurances as to its intentions,” a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. (Reporting by William James, writing by Andy Bruce)

