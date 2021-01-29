UK says seeks urgent answers from EU over vaccine moves

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it was urgently seeking answers from the European Union over its decision to restrict the export of COVID-19 vaccines to Northern Ireland.
“The UK Government is urgently seeking an explanation from the European Commission about the statements issued by the EU today and assurances as to its intentions,” a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. (Reporting by William James, writing by Andy Bruce)
