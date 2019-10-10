Irish PM says Brexit deal is possible by Oct. 31

LIVERPOOL, England, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday that a Brexit deal was possible by Oct. 31 after what he said was a very positive meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“I had a very good meeting with the prime minister... very positive and very promising,” Varadkar said. “I do see a pathway to an agreement in coming weeks.”

“I think it is possible for us to come to an agreement, to have a treaty agreed, to allow the UK to leave the EU in an orderly fashion and to have that done by the end of October but there’s many a slip between cup and lip and lots of things that are not in my control,” he said.