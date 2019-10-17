VAT remains an outstanding issue in UK-EU talks: UK source

A Union Jack flag flutters as Big Ben clock tower is seen behind at the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between Britain and the European Union were continuing in Brussels on Thursday, with the issue of what VAT sales tax will be applied to Northern Ireland after Brexit yet to be resolved, a British government source said on Thursday.

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party said earlier on Thursday that they could not support the Brexit deal as it stands due to concerns about customs, consent and a lack of clarity on VAT.