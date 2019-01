BERLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - German chemical association VCI on Wednesday called on the European Commission to adopt transitional measures to avoid disruptions of chemicals supply chains in Europe that would arise in case Britain leaves the EU without a deal.

“If supply chains break, the damage would go far beyond our industry,” VCI Managing Director Utz Tillmann said in a statement. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Tassilo Hummel)