EU's Verhofstadt says Brexit is a "tragedy for Europe" but unified it

BUDAPEST, May 23 (Reuters) - European Union liberal lawmaker Guy Verhofstadt said on Thursday that Britain’s vote to leave the bloc was a “tragedy for Europe” but had the effect that nobody else on the continent wanted to see their country leave.

“Brexit is in fact a tragedy for Europe,” Verhofstadt, a former liberal prime minister of Belgium and the European parliament’ main liaison on Brexit, told a news conference in the Hungarian capital. “When a big country like the UK is leaving the EU its difficult to say it’s fantastic.”