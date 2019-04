WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - French central bank governor Francois de Galhau welcomed on Thursday a decision by European leaders to extend the deadline for Britain leaving the EU to October 31, because it gave Britain more time to arrange an orderly withdrawal.

“The timetable agreed on Brexit yesterday is good news,” he told an event on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank meetings in Washington. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski Editing by Francesco Canepa)