Von der Leyen 'convinced' EU-UK trade deal is still possible - FT

Sept 17 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said she was convinced a trade deal with the United Kingdom was still possible, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Talks between the EU and the UK should continue, with the dispute kept at arm's length from the sides' future relationship negotiations, which centre on a trade deal, the FT report added on.ft.com/3kqhhzZ, citing Von der Leyen. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)