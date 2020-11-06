EU's von der Leyen to call UK's Johnson on Saturday - spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will call British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday afternoon to discuss negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal, her spokesman said.
Britain left the EU in January and talks on protecting trade from possible quotas and tariffs are now in their final stretch before London’s transition out of the bloc is completed on Dec. 31.
