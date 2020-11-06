EU's von der Leyen to call UK's Johnson on Saturday - spokesman

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel give a news briefing at the end of a virtual conference with EU leaders about EU government's measures against the coronavirus disease (COVID19) crisis, in Brussels, Belgium, October 29, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will call British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday afternoon to discuss negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal, her spokesman said.

Britain left the EU in January and talks on protecting trade from possible quotas and tariffs are now in their final stretch before London’s transition out of the bloc is completed on Dec. 31.