UK says Johnson had "positive" meeting with EU's von der Leyen

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a positive meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, his office said ahead of longer-term trade talks to take place after Britain leaves the European Union on Jan. 31.

“The PM was clear that the UK would not extend the Implementation Period beyond 31 December 2020, and that any future partnership must not involve any kind of alignment or European Court of Justice jurisdiction,” Johnson’s office said in a statement.

“He said the UK would also maintain control of UK fishing waters and our immigration system,” it added. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)