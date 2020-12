BRUSSELS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday after a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that trade negotiators will resume talks on Sunday.

“Differences remain. No agreement feasible if these are not resolved. Chief negotiators will reconvene tomorrow. We will speak again on Monday,” von der Leyen said. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alexander Smith)