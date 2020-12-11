EU's von der Leyen says positions in Brexit trade talks "apart"

BRUSSELS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday the positions in trade talks with Britain remained apart, with ensuring a level playing field in the future and agreeing access to UK fishing waters for EU fleets the key sticking points.

She said the two sides would decide on Sunday “whether we have conditions for an agreement, or not”.

“One way or the other, in less than three weeks, it will be new beginnings for old friends,” she told a news conference after an all night summit of the 27 national EU leaders.