Progress on Brexit issues, next days critical - von der Leyen

BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The EU’s chief executive said on Wednesday that she could not say if there would be a trade accord with Britain but there had been progress and that the next few days would be critical.

“As things stand, I cannot tell you whether there will be a deal or not. But I can tell you that there is a path to an agreement now. The path may be very narrow but it is there,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

“We have found a way forward on most issues but two issues still remain outstanding: the level playing field and fisheries. I am glad to report that issues linked to governance now have largely been resolved. The next days are going to be decisive,” von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Brussels. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Marine Strauss, writing by Robin Emmott)