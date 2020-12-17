RPT-EU's chief says "very challenging" to bridge gaps on fisheries in UK talks

(Repeats with no changes to text)

BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after a call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday that “substantial progress” was made in their trade talks but that bridging the “big differences” on fisheries would still be hard.

“We welcomed substantial progress on many issues. Yet big differences remain to be bridged, in particular on fisheries. Bridging them will be very challenging,” she said on Twitter, adding that trade negotiations would continue on Friday. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)