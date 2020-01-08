Time too short for full new EU-Britain partnership deal by end-2020 -EU

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - There is not enough time to negotiate all aspects of the future relationship between the European Union and Britain by the end of this year so both sides will have to choose what they want to focus on, the head of the European Commission said.

“Without an extension of the transition period beyond 2020, you cannot expect to agree on every single aspect of our new partnership. We will have to prioritise,” Ursula von der Leyen said in a speech in London.