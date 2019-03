FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House John Bercow smiles as he speaks in Parliament in London, Britain, March 27, 2019 in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The terms of Friday’s parliamentary debate on Brexit remain subject to agreement by the Speaker, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.

The spokesman told reporters the government was keen to build support for May’s Brexit deal, and would only put it before lawmakers for a vote if there was a realistic chance of success.