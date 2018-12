LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s parliament will vote on whether to approve Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal before Jan. 21, her spokesman told reporters on Tuesday.

May had been due to hold the vote later this evening, but on Monday announced she would defer it and seek extra reassurances from the European Union to make sure it got through parliament. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)