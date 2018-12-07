Brexit vote on Dec. 11 will go ahead as planned - PM May's spokesman

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The British parliament will hold its crucial vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal on Tuesday as planned, her spokesman said on Friday, following speculation that it could be delayed.

May is expected to lose the vote on Dec. 11 after lawmakers in her own Conservative Party and from other parties objected to the Withdrawal Agreement with Brussels. Media reports have said senior ministers urged May to delay the deal. (Reporting by David Milliken; writing by Kate Holton; editing by William Schomberg)