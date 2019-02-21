UK lawmakers could vote on revised Brexit deal next week - Hammond says

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - British lawmakers could be given a vote on a revised Brexit deal as early as next week, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday.

When asked by the BBC what would happen next week, Hammond said: “There may be an opportunity to bring a vote back to the House of Commons - there may be an opportunity, but that will depend on the progress that is made in the next few days.”

Hammond said talks between Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commision President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday had been good and constructive. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)