Bonds News
November 26, 2018 / 5:26 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK parliament to vote on Brexit deal on Dec. 11 -Business Insider

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The British parliament will vote on whether to support Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal on Dec. 11, according to a copy of the timetable for the debate posted on Twitter by a Business Insider reporter.

The timetable, set out in a letter to lawmakers by Julian Smith, the government’s chief whip, said parliament would hold a total of five days of debate on the deal, beginning on Dec. 4. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.