Pro-Brexit campaign group may have broken spending rules - parliament committee

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - A pro-Brexit group in Britain’s referendum on whether to leave the European Union may have broken electoral rules by over-spending during the campaign, according to a legal opinion published by a parliamentary committee.

The Vote Leave group may have incurred spending worth 625,000 pounds ($892,000) that was not declared to electoral authorities, the opinion said.

“We consider that there is a prima facie case that ... electoral offences were committed by Vote Leave in the EU referendum campaign,” the legal opinion published by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee said.

“These require urgent investigation so that consideration can be given to whether to refer the case to the Crown Prosecution Service for a decision on whether to prosecute,” the opinion added. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison)