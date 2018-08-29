FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2018 / 1:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Brexit plan has had "reasonably positive" reaction from EU states - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s negotiating stance on Brexit, published in July, has received a reasonably positive reaction from other members of the European Union, Brexit minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

“I think it’s had a reasonably positive landing, we’re getting a lot of constructive engagement, and ... a lot of talk about the practical considerations rather than ‘in principle’ dismissal, and I think that’s valuable from our point of view”, Raab told a parliamentary committee. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)

