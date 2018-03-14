Winton Capital registers as AIFM in Ireland - filing

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - British hedge fund firm Winton Capital has registered as an alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) in Ireland, the Irish central banks’s website showed.

Authorisation was given on Jan. 2 and the website was updated March 5.

The move comes as a number of investment management companies in Britain enact plans to ensure they can sell to European Union clients after Britain exits from the bloc.

A source with direct knowledge of Winton’s Irish move said it was part of the company’s Brexit planning. A spokesman for Winton declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)