UK, EU to discuss implementation of Brexit divorce deal

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union will discuss implementation of the Brexit divorce deal on Monday, when the government will press ahead with legislation that breaches the Withdrawal Agreement in parliament.

The British government said in a statement that Michael Gove, the British minister in charge of implementing the divorce deal, and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic will “discuss issues related to their work as co-chairs of the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee”.

It gave no further details.