FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
UPDATE 1-Britain says free movement of labour with EU will end after Brexit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 7:47 AM / 20 days ago

UPDATE 1-Britain says free movement of labour with EU will end after Brexit

1 Min Read

(Adds quotes)

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Freedom of movement of workers between Britain and the European Union will end when Britain withdraws from the bloc, immigration minister Brandon Lewis said on Thursday.

"Free movement of labour ends when we leave the European Union in spring 2019," Lewis told BBC radio.

Lewis also said a new immigration system would be in place by spring 2019. Britain is due to leave the EU in March 2019.

"Once we have left the EU, this government will apply its own immigration rules and requirements that will meet the needs of UK businesses, but also of wider society," Interior Minister Amber Rudd said in an article in the Financial Times.

"I also want to reassure businesses and EU nationals that we will ensure there is no 'cliff edge' once we leave the bloc," Rudd said. (Reporting by William James and Cassandra Garrison; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.