UK's worst-case no-deal Brexit plan confirms scenario's 'severe risks'- Labour Party

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The worst-case Brexit plan published by the UK government on Wednesday has confirmed the “severe risks” of a no-deal Brexit scenario, the Brexit spokesman of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party said.

“It is also now more important than ever that Parliament is recalled and has the opportunity to scrutinise these documents and take all steps necessary to stop No Deal,” Keir Starmer said on Wednesday.

The “Operation Yellowhammer” worst-case assumptions published on Wednesday were prepared on August 2, the government said, and form the basis of its no-deal planning.