All Brexit options are on the table -UK Conservatives chair

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - The chairman of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party said all options were on the table for how to get Britain out of its Brexit impasse but that seeking a customs union with the European Union would be difficult.

“We’ve got to look at what we can do next and we have to do something different. Parliament will continue this process on Monday and we’ve got to look at all the options,” Brandon Lewis told BBC radio on Saturday.

Lawmakers rejected May’s Brexit deal for a third time on Friday, leaving Britain’s withdrawal from the EU in turmoil. (Reporting by William Schomberg and Elisabeth O’Leary; Editing by Catherine Evans)