October 24, 2019 / 8:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brexit end game: UK leaves the EU with Johnson's deal - Downing Street source

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom will ultimately leave the European Union on the terms of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal even though parliament has complicated the timing of the divorce, a senior Downing Street source said.

“This ends with us leaving with the PM’s deal,” the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. “We will leave with a deal, with the PM’s deal.”

When asked when Brexit would happen given a deadline of Oct. 31, the source said: “Parliament has taken back control.”

So will there be an election before Christmas? “Perhaps,” the source said. “We shall see.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)

