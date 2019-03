LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - The advice of the government’s top lawyer on Brexit assurances on the Irish backstop will be “critical” if it is to be passed by lawmakers, former Brexit minister David Davis said.

“This all now depends on the attorney general (Geoffrey Cox’s) legal advice. It is critical that he confirms we can escape this backstop,” Davis said on Twitter. (Reporting by Elisabeth O’Leary; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)