BRUSSELS, June 10 (Reuters) - Britain is seeking a trade relationship with the European Union that is very close to that of an EU member, something that is unacceptable to the bloc, the EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday.

“Britain is demanding a lot more from the EU than Canada, Japan or other partners,” Barnier told a forum in Brussels. “We cannot and we will not allow this cherry picking.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Philip Blenkinsop)