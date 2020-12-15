Britain needs EU to move for mutually beneficial trade deal, minister says

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay arrives for a cabinet meeting at the FCO in London, Britain September 22, 2020. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union will need to move in negotiations but it is in the interests of both Britain and the bloc to get a trade deal, British minister Steve Barclay said on Tuesday.

“The fundamentals remain the same, it is in both sides interest to have a deal,” Barclay, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, told Sky News.

“Whether there is a deal is not simply down to the actions of the Prime Minister. It needs the EU to move.”