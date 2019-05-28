Britain's Hunt says pursuing no-deal Brexit "political suicide"

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said it would be “political suicide” to pursue a no-deal Brexit through a general election, adding he would look for more time to secure a new Brexit deal if he replaced Prime Minister Theresa May.

Hunt pitched himself against other leading candidates to replace May, saying that a promise to leave the European Union by a specific date with or without a deal would be blocked by lawmakers who oppose no-deal and trigger a national election.

“Trying to deliver no deal through a general election is not a solution; it is political suicide,” Hunt wrote in Tuesday’s Daily Telegraph.

“A different deal is, therefore, the only solution – and what I will pursue if I am leader.”

Hunt, who voted remain in the 2016 Brexit referendum, is among ten Conservative lawmakers who have so far put themselves forward to replace May as party leader and prime minister. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)